Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.