Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Hackett Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $629.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.