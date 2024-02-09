Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,367 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

