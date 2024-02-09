Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

View Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.