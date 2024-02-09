Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 298,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

