Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

