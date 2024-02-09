Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

