Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,299,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

