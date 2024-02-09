Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDE opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

