Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,590 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of West Bancorporation worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $17.66 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $295.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

