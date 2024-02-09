Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

