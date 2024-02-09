Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 531,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

