Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

