ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.93.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
