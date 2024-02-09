ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 292.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $28.66 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

