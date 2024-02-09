Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.