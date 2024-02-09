Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 5.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ARES opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.