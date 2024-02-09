Argent Advisors Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 954,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,019. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

