argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $394.89 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.77.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

