ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ARM Stock Down 6.3 %
ARM stock traded down 7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,936. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 126.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 71.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.