ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARM Stock Down 6.3 %

ARM stock traded down 7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,936. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 126.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 71.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

