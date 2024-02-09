Art de Finance Price Tops $1.66 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003477 BTC on major exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $202.12 million and $584,558.42 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.74537579 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $662,922.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

