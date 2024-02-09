Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $122,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
EOG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 498,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,070. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.