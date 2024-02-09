Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $122,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 498,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,070. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.