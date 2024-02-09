Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 9,071 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $119,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $67.06. 135,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,448. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

