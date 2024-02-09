Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of First Citizens BancShares worth $124,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,474.01. 4,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,438.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,406.39. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

