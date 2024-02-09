Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,484 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.22% of Fabrinet worth $134,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 50.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

