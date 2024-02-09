Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,331 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of KE worth $92,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

