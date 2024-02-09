Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $101.18 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 513,711 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.76% of Glaukos worth $101,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $891,881.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,370 shares of company stock worth $21,543,878. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.3 %

Glaukos stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,790. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

