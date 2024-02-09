Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $185 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,908 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.40% of iRhythm Technologies worth $184,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,161. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

