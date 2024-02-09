Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $79.81 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of BioNTech worth $79,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 295,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,965. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $147.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

