Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $81.01 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vontier were worth $81,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,178. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

