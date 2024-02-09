Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $96.22 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $96,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 315,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

