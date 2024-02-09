Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $91,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 2,072,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

