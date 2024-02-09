Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Globe Life worth $78,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 40.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 82.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,376. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.18. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

