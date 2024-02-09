Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 355,142 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $171,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,283,000 after purchasing an additional 378,601 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.