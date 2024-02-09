Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 29,246 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.85% of Novanta worth $94,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Novanta by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,927. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

