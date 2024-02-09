Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 293,733 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 828,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,733 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $138,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. 1,868,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,323. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

