Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 55,963 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,963 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.98% of Guidewire Software worth $145,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.25. 25,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,545. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

