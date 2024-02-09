Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Five Below were worth $183,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,947. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

