Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $111,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,894. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

