ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10 to $1.18 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.
Shares of ASGN opened at $95.61 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
