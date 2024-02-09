ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

