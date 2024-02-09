ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.62.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.