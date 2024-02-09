Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.
AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGR
Assura Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 728 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.