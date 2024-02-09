AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. 1,389,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,682,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $746.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 20.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

