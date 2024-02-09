ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.81. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 2.0553097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.