ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 2.0553097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
