ATB Capital Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,586. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Insiders sold a total of 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

