Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.450-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.87. 223,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

