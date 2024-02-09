ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,421.671 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.75192958 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $707,150.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

