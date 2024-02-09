Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,657,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $88.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

