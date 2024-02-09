Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

