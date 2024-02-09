Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,753 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

